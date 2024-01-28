Northcape Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of STZ opened at $249.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.49. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

