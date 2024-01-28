Northcape Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.6% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 10,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $112.01 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.