Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 118.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Medtronic by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 27,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 36,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 2.7% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.9 %

MDT opened at $86.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average of $80.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

