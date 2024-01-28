Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,565,000 after purchasing an additional 83,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,201,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,297,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,270 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

DE stock opened at $393.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.90 and a 200-day moving average of $393.76. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

