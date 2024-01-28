Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $5.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $230.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $234.05. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

