Northcape Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.87. The stock has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

