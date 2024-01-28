Northcape Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,939,078,000 after buying an additional 753,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,428,954,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,080 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $201.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.91 and a 200-day moving average of $192.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

