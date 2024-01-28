Northcape Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,690,000 after buying an additional 1,785,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,084,000 after buying an additional 401,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,681,000 after buying an additional 563,052 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average of $70.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

