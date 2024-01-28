Northcape Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,164,000 after purchasing an additional 151,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,631,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,175,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $171.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $176.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

