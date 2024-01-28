Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,351 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Aflac by 1,554.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 237,374 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,162.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 68,860 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 15.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $85.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.53. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $85.49.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

