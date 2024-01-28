Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,177 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,177 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,675,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 14,643.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $124.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.75 and a 200 day moving average of $108.91. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.86%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

