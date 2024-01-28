Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 184.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.2% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 13.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

