Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 million. On average, analysts expect Northeast Community Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ NECB opened at $17.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $251.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.59. Northeast Community Bancorp has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $17.95.

Northeast Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northeast Community Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 198.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.