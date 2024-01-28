Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.45-24.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.8-41.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.12 billion.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.8 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $437.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.38. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $469.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.98.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $494.00.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

