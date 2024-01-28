NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0223 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $3.72 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

