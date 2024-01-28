Northwest Natural Holding (NWN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on February 15th

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.488 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Northwest Natural has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 69 years. Northwest Natural has a payout ratio of 65.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.

Northwest Natural Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $141.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth $769,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Northwest Natural by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

