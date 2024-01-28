NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,678 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.00, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

