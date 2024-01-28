NTV Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,786,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,595,000 after buying an additional 471,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Americold Realty Trust
In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %
Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.00%.
Americold Realty Trust Company Profile
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
