NTV Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $449,086,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,237,000 after buying an additional 328,280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $230.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $234.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

