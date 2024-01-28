NTV Asset Management LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,905,000 after buying an additional 1,972,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,331,000 after buying an additional 95,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average of $95.02. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.36.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

