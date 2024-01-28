NTV Asset Management LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 306,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,946,000 after buying an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 257,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,763,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $210.24 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.39 and a 200-day moving average of $197.75. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

