NTV Asset Management LLC Has $425,000 Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

