NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000.

MDYV stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.01.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

