NTV Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $183.25 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

