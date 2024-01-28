NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.70. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

