NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,405,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,462 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,593,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,158,000 after acquiring an additional 635,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,352,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,544,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FALN opened at $26.76 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $26.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

