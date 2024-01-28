NTV Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IPO opened at $34.65 on Friday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $38.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47.

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

