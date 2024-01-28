Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stake Lessened by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nucor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nucor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $175.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.20 and its 200-day moving average is $163.43. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Nucor

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.43.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

