Nucor (NUE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $175.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

