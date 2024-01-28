Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,500 shares, an increase of 211.4% from the December 31st total of 193,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 1,151.9% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 217,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 414,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 426.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 419,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 340,231 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 911,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 132,168 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:JQC opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.