OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 24.2% annually over the last three years.

OCFCP opened at $24.98 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

