Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 16.96%.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $24.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a market cap of $114.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $27.99.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

