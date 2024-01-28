Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ONB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

