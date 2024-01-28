Olin (NYSE:OLN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $51.75, but opened at $55.02. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Olin shares last traded at $55.44, with a volume of 910,302 shares traded.

OLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olin Trading Up 6.6 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,775,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,905,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,494,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after buying an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after buying an additional 521,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.05.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 6.74%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

