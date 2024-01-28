OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) & Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Critical Comparison

OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OMNIQ and Light & Wonder’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNIQ $102.54 million 0.06 -$13.61 million ($2.02) -0.27 Light & Wonder $2.51 billion 2.94 $3.68 billion $1.35 60.83

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than OMNIQ. OMNIQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Light & Wonder, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

OMNIQ has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OMNIQ and Light & Wonder, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Light & Wonder 1 2 5 0 2.50

OMNIQ presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,168.12%. Light & Wonder has a consensus target price of $82.40, indicating a potential upside of 0.34%. Given OMNIQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe OMNIQ is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

Profitability

This table compares OMNIQ and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNIQ -17.34% N/A -25.33% Light & Wonder 4.48% 17.11% 3.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of OMNIQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of OMNIQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Light & Wonder shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats OMNIQ on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence based solutions in the United States. It provides computerized and machine vision image processing solution to deliver data collection, real time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. The company offer end-to-end solutions, which includes hardware, software, communications, and lifecycle management services; manufacture and distribute barcode labels, tags, and ribbons, as well as RFID labels and tags; and provides packaged and configurable software, and mobile and wireless equipment. In addition, it provides suite of configurable packaged software solutions comprises Order Entry for access to real-time information and up-to-date data to facilitates and streamline job function; Intelligent Order Entry adds the capability to aging order entry system; and iTrack, an internet tracking system to track and deploy hardware devices; Warehouse, a collection of application for portable to warehouse floor and dock doors. The company also offers WTMiP provides link between corporate and the mobile worker its servers allow files and data to synchronize between the corporate host and laptops, handheld devices, and windows CE or window mobile devices; Easy Order, an on-line purchasing portal which provides customized portal including own unique private on-line store; Quest Total Solutions as a Services including hardware, software, services, and wireless data. Further, it operates media and label business, which is a repeatable easy order online purchasing portal; and serves government agencies and Fortune 500 companies in various sectors including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, transportation and logistics, and oil, gas, and chemicals. The company was formerly known as Quest Solution, Inc. OMNIQ Corp. was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, distribution platforms, and player account management systems, as well as other iGaming content and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

