ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Increases Dividend to $0.99 Per Share

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.99 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96.

ONEOK has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. ONEOK has a payout ratio of 70.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ONEOK to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.91.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 121.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 540.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

