Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $308.29 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 3.31%.

Oppenheimer Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Oppenheimer stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. Oppenheimer has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on OPY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Institutional Trading of Oppenheimer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 19,175 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,706,000. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

