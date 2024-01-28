Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,200 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 318,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ORMP opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 747.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,366 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 271,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801 Type 2, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes; ORMD-0801, Phase 2 oral insulin capsule for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a progressive liver diseases; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

