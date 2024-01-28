Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Orchard Therapeutics Price Performance

Orchard Therapeutics stock remained flat at $16.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $380.09 million, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $1.15. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 333.90% and a negative return on equity of 74.94%. The business had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ORTX. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orchard Therapeutics

About Orchard Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a gene therapy company, research, develops, and commercialize hematopoietic stem cell and gene therapies in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and Germany. It offers OTL-200, an ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of patients with metachromatic leukodystrophy under the Libmeldy brand; and Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral vector-based gene therapy for the treatment of adenosine deaminase deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.