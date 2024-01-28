Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.1% annually over the last three years.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

