Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for approximately 0.7% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $91.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.70.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

