PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.32.

PACCAR Price Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $101.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $103.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day moving average of $88.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

