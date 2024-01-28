Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. decreased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hudock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $12,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

