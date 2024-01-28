Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.540-1.540 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PKG

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.2 %

PKG opened at $171.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.94 and its 200-day moving average is $154.60. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $122.20 and a one year high of $176.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 58.96%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 89.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.