Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.540-1.540 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $171.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $176.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.60.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

