Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 68 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.4 %

ROK opened at $303.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.19 and a one year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.31.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

