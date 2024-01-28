Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires Shares of 1,677 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $147.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.12%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

