Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.27% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUS opened at $135.66 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $108.46 and a one year high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.96.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

