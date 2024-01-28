Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 1,000 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 6,231.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

