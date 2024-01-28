Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $2,908,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $177.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,477.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

